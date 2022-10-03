You are here: HomeNews2022 10 03Article 1635230

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

50-year-old man allegedly rapes class 6 pupil

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

The suspect of the alleged rape has however taken to his heels The suspect of the alleged rape has however taken to his heels

The Chief of Kwahu Apradang, a farming community in the Kwahu West municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Abredu Somuah II, has registered his displeasure with his elders over how they handled an alleged rape case in his absence.

A 16-year-old class six pupil, name withheld, allegedly was raped by a 50-year-old Opanin Kwame Nkrumah Totowadwenmu – literally meaning to close your mind – about a week ago.

Maame Pokua and Mr. Kwaku Osei, aka Dwen Wo Daakye, mother and father of the victim, narrating the incident to Class 91.3 FM’s correspondent said upon seeing the signs of rape, they interrogated their daughter and she disclosed that she had indeed been raped by the suspect.

The case was forwarded to the chief’s palace for the necessary actions to be taken, while he, Nana Abredu Somuah II, the chief of the town, had travelled.

Nana Osei Wiafe, one of the chief’s elders who stood in his stead, settled the rape case and awarded GH¢ 1,000 costs for the suspect to pay for allegedly raping the class 6 pupil.

Nana Somuah Abredu upon hearing this after returning from his journey was very angry with his elders for mishandling the case.

He has therefore called on the police to intervene and make the necessary arrests to deter others in the area from such actions.

The suspect has taken to his heels upon hearing of the recent decision by the chief.

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko fans call for the dismissal of Dr Kwame Kyei

Businessleading business icon

International rating firm, Moodys

Moody's downgrades Ghana's credit worthiness from Caa1 to Caa2

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

The late Ekow Blankson was a Ghanaian actor and a Commercial Manager at GhanaWeb

Celebrities express shock over Ekow Blankson’s death

Africaleading africa news icon

Lawyer Susan Alweny was murdered on Friday night in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb. Photo | Courtesy

Uganda: Slain lawyer's last words to her husband, daughter

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Alleged slashing of Ghanaian's throat by Chinese employer; musings of a broadcast journalist