50% vs 4% salary increment: You are saying you are better than Ghanaians – Agyinasare to govt

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Public sector workers have been agitating about their 4% salary increment



• Bishop Agyinasare is concerned about this



• He has called out politicians over this, asking for balance



Bishop Charles Agyinasare has lambasted politicians for apportioning themselves very huge salary increments while the ordinary public worker is left with almost nothing significant.



The Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International explained that politicians by getting a higher percentage of the increment (50%) in salary whilst the ordinary worker only gets a 4% pay rise, are telling the latter that they are better than everybody else.



“Unfortunately, if you increase your salary by 50%, and increase that of the ordinary worker by 4%, you are clearly telling the working class that you are better than they are. I think that it’s reasonable to say that either we all get 4% or we all get 50% plus,” he said.



He made this known during his Sunday, September 12, 2021, service at the Perez Dome in Accra.



It will be recalled that recently, the government announced a 4% pay rise for teachers across the country, sparking anger among them.



A group of concerned teachers eventually hit the street in protest, calling on the government to immediately work out a better offer for them.



“The paltry 4% salary increment is an insult to Ghanaian workers. The expected 7% increment for next year we reject ahead of time. Government must go back to the negotiation table to increase it to nothing less than 12%.



"Government cannot use COVID-19 as an excuse when people are using the same COVID -19 to enrich themselves. We must repeat that the 4% salary increment is an insult to Ghanaian workers,” a statement from the teachers said.



