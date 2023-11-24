50 of Agenda 111 hospitals to be commissioned in 2024 – Patrick Boakye Yiadom

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The government will commission the first 50 of the Agenda 111 hospitals by the middle of next year.



This was disclosed by the Vice Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Patrick Boakye Yiadom.



He said this while contributing to the debate on the 2024 Budget.



He noted that the health facilities would run a 24-hour service when commissioned.



“Mr. Speaker, by the middle of next year, I am not bragging; we will commission the first 50 of these Agenda 111 hospitals.”



“Mr. Speaker, when the hospitals are completed, not only will they provide jobs for thousands of doctors, nurses, and others, but they will also open up businesses in the districts. The hospitals will run 24-hour services,” he stated.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The objective of the initiative according to the government was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, launched the Agenda 111 project.



The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.



Doctors, nurses and other health personnel will have accommodation in the hospitals to be constructed.