You are here: HomeNews2022 01 01Article 1435315

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

5 years on and 'poor leader' Akufo-Addo still blames me for everything - Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (16)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama President Nana Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said only a “poor leader” like President Nana Akufo-Addo will keep blaming his predecessor for his (Akufo-Addo’s) failings five years into his presidency.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ 40th-anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, the 2020 flag bearer of the NDC said: “Leadership is about responsibility”, insisting: “It is only a poor leader who shirks responsibilities and shifts blames”.

Demonstrating the difference between his leadership and that of Mr Akufo-Addo, Mr Mahama said: “We had power crisis – dumsor in this country – because of lack of investment in generation for many years, and, so, we were consuming more power than we generated.

“That was the situation I met and yet, I did not say it is not my fault. I went to Parliament, took responsibility for it and promised to fix it, which we did.

“Today, somebody [President Akufo-Addo] claims he inherited a weak economy, which he hasn’t been able to be responsible for 5 years on.

“It’s always about Mahama and NDC. If he [Nana Akufo-Addo] cannot do the job, he should give way for the NDC to do it for you.”

Join our Newsletter