5-year-old boy burnt to ashes at Dakuripe

Regional News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 5-year-old boy, Tago Evans, was burnt to ashes in his father's room at Dakuripe in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.



The incident according to the report happened around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, when the victim was alone in the room after he returned from school.



The Assemblyman for the Dakuripe Electoral Area, Hon. Mohammed Abubakari, in an interview with Otec News said the charred remains of the boy were found in the room after the house was completely burnt.



He disclosed that the neighbors were not able to rescue him due to the intensity of the fire.



According to him, the father who has a fitting shop attached to the two-bedroom room apartment was also completely razed down.



"We didn't even realize that the boy was in the room till his body was discovered after the room was completely razed down",Hon. Abubakari told Otec News.



He stated that the cause of the fire was not yet known.



According to him, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and NADMO were informed about the incident which they responded to it.



Hon. Abubakari has therefore cautioned persons to be careful of handling naked fire as we are still experiencing the harmattan season to avoid such unforeseen occurrences.