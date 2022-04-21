5 people who can be Mahama’s ‘number 2’ if Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is dropped

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Despite the fact that the opposition National Democratic Congress is yet to decide on its flagbearer for 2024 in line with the party’s constitution, former President John Dramani Mahama has been tipped as the likely candidate.



The likes of former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and former Minister for Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor have also been tipped off as likely persons to give Mr. Mahama a stiff competition as far as the flagbearership position is concerned.



With Mr. Mahama’s massive endorsement by several figures and members of the party, the former President is in a pole position to gain another chance at vying for Ghana’s presidency on the ticket of the NDC.



Having lost following an attempt to regain power in 2020 with former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, there somehow remains the question of who becomes a running mate for an NDC-John Mahama in 2024.



Already, the likes of pollster, Ben Ephson have advised the former president to settle on a different choice to boost his prospects in 2024.



GhanaWeb looks at some potential names that can come up if John Dramani Mahama decides to drop Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in 2024.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor



Despite posing a competition for Mr Mahama in the NDC’s flagbearership race, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor stands a chance at becoming a running mate for the party in 2024.



Before Mr Mahama’s choice of a running mate in 2020, Dr Duffuor was tipped as one of the front runners to be named as his pair for the NDC’s ticket.



The choice of Dr Duffuor still remains for the same reasons he was tipped in 2024.



The former governor of the Bank of Ghana with his rich economic experience and support in the opposition party stands a chance of becoming the running mate in 2024.



Dr Kwasi Botchwey



Ghana’s longest serving finance minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey’s name popped up in 2020 when Mr Mahama’s search for a running mate was in force.



Profesor Botchwey after the announcement of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC’s running mate choice for 2020, revealed that he took a personal decision to decline pairing John Mahama.



“I thought it was the time for the party to have this generational transition so that we the older ones can step back and still provide guidance if it is sought.”



"We can't have the same generation or people leading the party. That was my view and I think I've been vindicated, you've seen Naana, she is very focused, she is very driven, she is humble, she is well spoken, she is every bit of what we will want to see in the vice-president. So this is about Naana, it is not about Kwesi Botchwey,” he disclosed in a media interview on July, 27, 2020.



Despite his decision however, it is expected that Prof Botchwey will become one of the people the NDC and John Mahama will likely consider if a decision is made to drop Prof. Opoku Agyemang as running mate.



Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong



Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong became the second woman to hold office as Ghana’s Attorney General of Ghana and Minister for Justice under the erstwhile government of John Dramani Mahama.



Having had a working relationship with the former President coupled with her vast experience and her status in the NDC, Appiah-Oppong’s name falls in the range of potential running mate choices.



Her choice will suit a perfect substitute for Prof Opoku-Agyemang on the grounds of affirmative action cited by many as one of the reasons behind John Mahama’s 2020 running mate choice.



Alex Mould



In 2020, former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould, was among some NDC members who pitched themselves for the party’s running mate.



“My pedigree shows that I have managed organisations successfully… if you’re talking about the economy, of course, I can deliver. If you’re talking about energy, I can deliver. If you are talking about any area whether its trade, industry, I can deliver,” he stated in 2020.



It is expected that the economist will once again pitch himself for selection if a search is declared for the NDC running mate position for 2024.



Kingsley Awauh-Darko



Ahead of the 2020 choice of John Dramani Mahama, several reports announced former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Kingsley Awuah-Darko as the vice-presidential candidate choice settled on by Mahama.



Having missed out on his popularized choice as running mate in 2020, Kingsley Awuah Darko’s name will once again reign in the potential list of John Mahama running mates if a decision is made against retaining Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



