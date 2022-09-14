5 people feared dead in a gallamsey pit in Nangrumah

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



Five persons, Mohammed (JJ), Issahaku Osmanu, Aja Kweku Noah, and two minors have been feared dead in a gallamsey pit at Nangrumah in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.



The incident which occurred in the late hours of Monday (12th September 2022) claimed the lives of five miners after their gang leader called JJ had gone down the pit to search for gold.



According to eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb's North East Regional Correspondent, Issahaku Osmanu joined JJ in the pit a few minutes later as they always work together, but JJ was battling with some hit underground on the arrival of Issahaku Osmanu into the pit.



Both of them became paralyzed in the pit after battling for their lives due to a lack of oxygen.



A few minutes later, one of their gang members went down the pit and saw the two struggling for their lives who then run back to call two others for help but all five died in the pit due to the absence of oxygen hence, hit.



The three of the deceased are believed to be natives of Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District while the other two (the minors) are from Tantala also in the Mamprugu Moaduri District but based in Yizesi due to a separation between their parents.



The assemblyman for Yizesi electoral area, Hon. Abdul Rahaman Tondow confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.



“Well, I was not there but my wife and other people from the community told me that some five persons from Yizesi died in a pit at Nangrumah so I did my checks and it was true. I know the three of them but I don’t know the two minors”, Hon Abdul Rahman said.



“The five persons were all buried last night but I am not officially informed about this unfortunate incident”, he added.



The gold in the area was discovered by the locals in 2006/2007 in a commercial quantity till date, which has been a source of job for the residents in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region and other small-scale miners in the country.