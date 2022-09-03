5 of the most shocking revelations from the Auditor-General’s Report you may have skipped

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week, the media has been quite busy in serializing the 2021 Auditor-General Report and the annual shocks have not waned so much.



In this article, GhanaWeb puts together only 5 of the most shocking revelations the report indicated.



Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars:



The Auditor-General cited 19 past and current judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles – a move that contravenes Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).



The said law, Regulation 158, provides that the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall obtain the prior written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution-in-kind, trust and any other disposal of any vehicles of the covered entity.



It further indicates that any such disposal, lease and other action referred to in Sub-regulation 1 that is made without the written approval of the Minister, is void.



However, the 2021 Auditor-General's report stated that the vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”



Some of the judges who were found culpable of the law included recently retired Supreme Court Justices, Yaw Appau, E.K Mensah and Julius Ansah - all of whom were found to have acquired state-owned vehicles contrary to the provisions of this law.



The Auditor-General has recommended the nullification of the auction of vehicles to the judges and wants the vehicles recovered.



“In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered,” the report stated.



See page 190 for the relevant portion:







The Finance Ministry's 'ghost' who worked with the Senior Minister:



The Auditor General’s report for 2021 captured three persons as having received in excess of GH¢1.1 million as salaries on the books of the ministry of finance while their records as employees of the ministry could not be traced.



In Ghana’s accountability history, this recurrent event by its notoriety has gained fame and is referred to as ghost names syndrome.



The questions that have succeeded the Auditor General’s recent discovery include who the three supposed ghosts are, and this specific question has been answered by a Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah.



“The three Ghost names are personnel seconded from GRA, for whom there was some misunderstanding about which payroll they belonged to for the period of the secondment. The amounts paid have been recovered from the GRA as indicated and the ministry will in due time share more details,” he shared in a Facebook post.



In his bid to bring clarity the matter and settle the public uneasiness that has characterised the discovery, the minister further disclosed that the state has since recovered the amount.



“Kindly note that the funds paid were recovered when the attention of the Ministry was drawn to this anomaly,” he stated.



However, despite the deputy minister’s disclosure, there are now more questions that beg answers than ever.



This is on the back of one of the named ‘ghosts’, Adam Habibu owning up for the situation which he describes as regular in the country’s payroll recording system.



“It is no news that Ghana has challenges with our records and documentation. Most people will remember how judgement debts were paid purely because of bad record keeping and documentation. In this instance, l was never contacted neither was my attention drawn to any audit report. I do hope it was an oversight that can be resolved,” he also wrote in a Facebook post.



With the knowledge of the deputy minister’s statement that the 3 persons involved in the matter were personnel seconded from the Ghana Revenue Authority, GhanaWeb sought to search into Adam Habibu’s background.



It was discovered that Mr Adam is a political animal with strong ties to the governing New Patriotic Party.



A campaign poster sighted by GhanaWeb shows that Mr Adam was a parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party for the Tamale North Constituency in 2020.



His ties with the NPP and the current government is seen in various Facebook post he has shared over the period.



Between 2017 and 2022, Mr Adam has also been seen to present himself as a staff in the office of Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo who served as Senior Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s first term government and is currently the Senior Presidential Advisor appointed in the president’s second term.



The title of Senior Economist in the office of the Senior Minister is carried by Mr Adam in an opinion article he published on newsghana.com on December 8, 2021, with the title “The 2022 Budget Brouhaha In Parliament. Is It Pure Politics Or National Interest?”



Weighing this discovery against the disclosure by the deputy minister for finance that the ‘3 ghosts’ were actually staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GhanaWeb begs to ask that:



Was Adam Habibu a staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)?



At what point was he appointed a GRA staff?



Was he still a staff at the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor at the time he was seconded from GRA to the Ministry of Finance?



Is it possible for one person to serve in two government institutions such as GRA and the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor simultaneously?



In such an instance, which institution pays his salary?



Was Adam Habibu drawing salary from more than one agency?



13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana:



The 2021 Auditor-General's report has revealed that some public universities offered a number of unaccredited courses in the year under review.

At the University of Ghana, some 13 Doctor of Philosophy Degrees out of 67 currently offered by the institution are reported to be unaccredited.



The audit report identified this out of the total of 374 unaccredited academic programmes offered by the university.



Out of the 374, 14 are Diploma programs, 80 are undergraduate programmes and 213 are Postgraduate programmes.



The affected PhD courses according to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) include; PhD in Accounting, PhD in African Studies, PhD in Agricultural Extension, PhD in Biomedical Engineering, PhD in Communication Studies.



Others are, PhD in Development Economics, PhD in Development Studies, PhD in Food Science, PhD in Health Policy and Management, PhD in Information Systems, PhD in Marketing, PhD in Material Science and Engineering, and PhD in Soil Science.



“We noted that the University advertised 374 academic programmes on the various web portals that had the accreditation expired or required re-accreditation during the period under review,” portions of the report addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, indicated.



Five ministries paid dead staff, retirees, and resigned staff over GH¢2 million:



The 2021 Auditor General’s report showed that Ghana lost more than GH¢1 billion due to infractions at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



One of the infractions in the report was the payment of unearned salaries to persons at the various MDAs. The unearned wages were paid to staff who discontinued their engagement with the ministry, persons who have retired, as well as dead staff.



According to the report, the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Office of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, as well as the Ministry of Health, at some point paid salaries to staff who had either died, resigned or retired.



The report showed that these ministries paid over GH¢2 million in unearned salaries.



The payment of unearned salaries is a violation of Regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) provides that “the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure the immediate stoppage of payment of salary to public servants and notify the Controller and Accountant-General on the vacation of post by an employee, and on the resignation or retirement of an employee”.



Read the full details about the breakdown of unearned salaries paid by the five ministries here.



Ghana paid $2m for shares for development of sky train project



The 2021 Auditor-General report has disclosed that a $2 million payment made by Ghana in 2019 as a premium to acquire ordinary shares for the development of the Accra Sky Train Project has been reported as a net liability.



Africa Investor Holdings Limited incorporated, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Mauritius was approached for the purposes of establishing Ghana Sky Train Limited, to develop the Accra Sky Train Project through a concession on Design, Build, Finance and Operate arrangement.



The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund is reported to have paid $2 million to Africa Investor Holdings Limited as full consideration for 10 ordinary shares at $1.00 per share in Ai Sky Train Consortium Holdings (the SPV).



The premium paid for each share was, thus, $199,999.



But the SPV reported a net liability on 31 December 2020.



Ai Sky Train Consortium Holdings is yet to obtain the license for ‘Aeromovel Technology’, required for the Sky Train Project.



