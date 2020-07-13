Crime & Punishment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

5 men who freed suspects from police arrested

Ghana Police Service. File photo

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested five persons who were part of a gang that allegedly assaulted police personnel from the Kotobabi Police Station and freed two suspects in police grip.



DSP Effia Tenge, the Regional Public Relations Officer, said the seven suspects crossed the police patrol car transporting two suspects to the police station to free them after attacking the officers.



She said the two suspects who were freed in the process had been re-arrested thus bringing the number to seven in their custody.



“The suspects have been identified as Rashid Tubiga, Usman Abdella, Samir Nuru, Mamudu Shaibu, Abu Mohammed, Musa Awudu and Baba Hamisu,” she disclosed.



She said on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, around 7 am, the police arrested suspects Rashid Tubiga and Usman Abdella who were said to be armed with machetes engaging in a fight at the EP Church registration centre.



DSP Tenge said the police personnel on duty at the centre who witnessed the fight arrested the two, handcuffed them before calling on a police patrol team for assistance.



“The patrol team arrived at the scene to pick the two men to the Kotobabi Police Station but on their way, seven men on board a pickup truck with registration number GC 3286-19 blocked the Kotobabi police patrol car conveying the suspects, beat the police driver and absconded with the two suspects in handcuff,” she narrated.



She revealed that through their investigations, the seven suspects including the two arrested earlier were arrested at their hideout at New Town.



Earlier reports had suggested that the suspects were national security operatives, but the Accra regional PRO debunked that claim, adding that their checks indicated that the suspects were ‘area boys’ of Accra New Town.



She said the police would send them to court today, while the others at large are being pursued.

