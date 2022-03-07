5-member committee constituted to investigate Wulugu High School recent demonstration

Regional News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



A 5-member committee has been constituted to investigate the recent demonstration at Wulugu Senior High School which has led to the indefinite shut down of the School on Friday, March 4, 2022.



It has emerged that the headmaster of the school has refused to listen to the students on certain demands including the school bus which the school cadet had earlier requested from the school authority to transport them to the 65th Independence Day anniversary in the West Mamprusi Municipal capital, Walewale, but was opposed.



Some students who spoke anonymously disclosed to GhanaWeb that the school's authorities have turned deaf ears to their pleas including a poor quality diet which they have complained about on several occasions but to no avail.



Speaking at the 65th Independence Day anniversary, the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Issahak Aremeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky said that the refusal of the students to comprehend the Regional Minister and his entourage after they had visited the school to calm down the irate students has led to the indefinite closure of the school and that a five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the cause of the demonstration.



"The last time, the Regional Minister, Regional Director of Education, the Municipal Director of Education, and myself with the Headmasters were with them to talk to them, but they failed to understand. They have destroyed a lot of properties in the school and per our security advice, we were told to close down the school. As we mark the 65th anniversary, the Wulugu Senior High School is not part of the anniversary due to indiscipline," he said.



The MCE added that students will pay for all the properties lost when they resume after the investigation.



"Properties lost will be paid by students when they resume and that is what we are going to do. We will not leave the school to the students to misbehave anytime and anywhere they want," he warned.



Students have left the school campus after the North Regional Minister and his entourage led the military to the school on Friday, March 4 following the students' refusal to put a halt to the indiscipline posture.



The case is still under investigation.