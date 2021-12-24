5 feared dead in a gory accident at Ablekuma

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Overspeeding car crashes into two okada bikes



Three people die on the spot in Ablekuma accident



Unregistered car causes accident at Ablekuma



Five people are reported to have died in a gory accident that occurred at Ablekuma, Pentecost Junction, on the Awoshie-Pokuase Highway in the Greater Accra Region.



The accident which occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, have left several others with severe injuries while some others are in critical condition, ClassFM reports.



According to an eyewitness, one of the motorists driving in a red unregistered car collided with two Okada riders while over speeding.



The eyewitness said “the red unregistered car that caused the accident dragged the two motor riders to further hit a car with registration number GE 2860-12 driving from the opposite direction.”



The two Okada riders and one other person died on the spot while the other two victims died on their way to the hospital.



