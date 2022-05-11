5 die in another shoot out at Bawku

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Five people are reported to have been shot dead in the Upper East Regional capital, Bawku, by unknown assailants in two separate attacks.



According to graphic.com.gh, the attacks which are believed to be part of the chieftaincy dispute in Bawku led to the death of three persons on Monday, May 9, and two people on Tuesday, May 10.



The reports indicated that people killed on Monday included two males and a female, who were sitting in front of their house in Singnateng, a suburb of Bawku when the unknown assailants attacked them.



A source told graphic.com.gh that all the three deceased persons were family members who were having a hearty conversation in front of their house.



The source said that the killing of the three family members which happened in the morning led to sporadic shooting in some parts of Bawku deep into the night.



The source added that the people killed on Tuesday were male and they were shot dead in the Patelmi area, also a suburb of Bawku, in what seemed to be a retaliation for the kill of the three people on Monday.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has said that even though the conflict in Bawku began as a chieftaincy dispute, criminals are beginning to take advantage of it.



He said that the involvement of criminal gangs has led to a threat of terrorism in the Upper East Regional capital town.



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.



The minister however indicated that a team made up of personnel of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces had the situation in Bawku was under control.



