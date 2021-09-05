5 common problems of women’s reproductive health

Health News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Most women struggle a lot when it comes to issues relating to their reproductive health.



Health professionals have described some of these concerns as an underlying problem which could be attributed to a hormonal imbalance, inherited health patterns amongst others.



Prior to some women taking seed, there are a number of issues that can sometimes show up during their journey.



These could be vaginal, ovarian, fallopian tube or vulva-related problems which could hamper her chances of taking seed as well as associated pregnancy and post-pregnancy complications.



Though some of these problems could be hormonal or inherited, they can be treated upon early detection.



GhanaWeb in the piece has compiled some reproductive health problems found in women as per research. It is important to note the stated problem may vary for everyone owing to body chemistry.



NB: Speak to a health professional if you're experiencing these or in doubt.



Female Sexual Dysfunction



According to webmd.com, Female Sexual Dysfunction is one of most common among women.



Health professionals say painful, unsatisfying sex and lack of interest in sex can culminate in sexual dysfunction. It is said there is a chance this can result in infertility owing to a lack of thrill and enthusiasm in one’s sex life.



Endometriosis



Another cause of problems in women’s reproductive health is called Endometriosis. This often occurs when a tissue lines up inside the uterus of women.



The rather painful condition which affect fertility starts to grow in areas other than the uterine line.



“In fact, women who have trouble with conception are 6 to 8 times more likely to have endometriosis than fertile women. Surgery or in vitro fertilization can improve the odds of getting (and staying) pregnant,” health professionals said.



Cervical Cancer



Next on the list is Cervical Cancer, which is usually common among youngest women. This condition is often caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).



Cervical cancer, according to health experts occurs in more than 10,000 women each year. It can however be treated when detected early to avoid infertility.



Uterine Fibroids



Another common condition that can affect a women reproductive system is Uterine Fibroids.



They are termed by health professionals as noncancerous growth in the uterus of women when a pelvic exam is conducted.



It is said these fibroids often come with no symptoms but they may boost the odds of infertility, miscarriage, or other pregnancy problems for some women.



Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)



For this type of problem, most women barely are able to detect until they conceive. Health professionals say this PCOS is a rather common cause of infertility which is related to hormonal imbalance.



It is said that PCOS affects the ovulation of women and causes Cysts which are fluid-filled sacs in one or both ovaries of women.



PCOS can also lead to irregular menstrual periods and high hormones levels that lead to excess facial hair and body weight.