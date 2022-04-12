5 appear before Accra Circuit Court over GH¢200,000 SIM Swap fraud

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Five (5) suspects are to be arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court today April 11, 2022, over their roles in the GH¢200,000 SIM Swap fraud.



Identities of the suspects are still not known since security agencies are on the heels of their accomplices said to be on the run.



But it is gathered two of them are staff of a top telecommunication company who colluded with others in perpetrating the fraud by illegally accessing and stealing money from accounts of some customers.



It would be recalled that cyber intelligence by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks arrested the fifth suspect in Accra last week Wednesday.



Official sources disclosed that it is a cartel operating in various parts of the country with the staff of the telecommunication company playing lead roles.



SIM swap fraud occurs when fraudsters obtain a new SIM card from a person’s mobile service provider using the person’s registered phone number. They can get One Time Passwords (OTPs) and other alerts required to conduct financial transactions through the person’s bank account with the help of this new SIM.



Meanwhile, the CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks praised the collaborative efforts with EOCO resulting in the arrest of the fraudsters. He cautioned miscreants to be warned as banks were sharing intelligence and have enhanced cooperation with all security agencies, especially EOCO to rid the banking sector of fraudsters.