5 Western Togoland secessionists including spiritualist nabbed, seized phone reveals attack plans

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Police in the Volta Region have arrested some five persons believed to be members of Papavi’s Western Togoland secessionist group.



According to the police, the five were arrested upon a tip-off that they were lodging in a house close to the Denu beach owned by a former assemblyman, Francis Bedzo.



Police stormed the said house and arrested Torgbui Bokor Dotse Aba age 45 (spiritualist) from Tsiame, Isaac Norvinye Agbesi age 28 from Bator Zomayi, Avanyee Korku Godwin age 31 from Woe, Delali Sampson Ayirebi age 35 from Hohoe and Awumey Sunday age 37 from Keta.



The sixth suspect, Raphael Zokpo aged 20 from Tsiame managed to escape during the arrest.



Police retrieved four locally made short guns with 200 BB cartridges in eight packs.



Police also found on the phone of suspect Isaac Norvinye Agbesi pictures of him and others undergoing military training with weapons at an undisclosed area as well as an audio recording which he was heard announcing to his colleagues to attack Police and other security agencies for weapons during the insurgents.