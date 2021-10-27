5 NDC MPs want parliament to probe Akufo-Addo’s use of chartered flights for foreign travels

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 5 NDC MPs want parliament to probe the total cost of Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels



• Akufo-Addo has been accused of wasting tax payer’s money on a private jet



• Government says the president needs a private jet as the old one can no longer carry the president’s entourage



Five members of parliament from the National Democratic Congress have petitioned the house to investigate the use of chartered flights for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.



The MPs are Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Builsa North MP, James Agalga; MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings; Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, Dr Ato Forson and MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.



The private motion wants the house to ascertain the justification and also determine the financial cost and the implication of these trips on the Ghanaian taxpayer.



They also want the house to make consequential recommendations for the consideration of the House.



The debate around presidential travels has been championed by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has alleged the recent travel of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the NAM conference cost Ghana "US$588,000 which translates to a scary GHS3.5million".



Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the presidency announced recently that the government had plans of acquiring a new presidential jet because the current one was not fit for purpose.



He said Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will give further details on the planned acquisition in due course.



The Minister who was summoned before parliament justified the president’s decision to rent the aircraft, arguing that the capacity of the presidential aircraft can no longer carry the president’s entourage.