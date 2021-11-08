5 Konongo Odumase SHS students to appear before court today over murder of schoolmate

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, are in the grip of the police for the murder of 15-year-old Larhan Sam-una, a Form One student of the school.



The five students are reported to have stabbed Larhan Sam-una in the left rib with a kitchen knife on Friday, November 5, by a form two student for refusing to be bullied by second-year students.



He was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival after he had lost so much blood.



The 5 suspects, who are all form 2 students, will be put before the Konogo District Court today, Monday to face murder related charges.



Speaking to Citinews, the District Police Commander for Konongo, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, said “these five suspects who are all in form two ganged up and decided to go and bully the form-one students and assault some of them. The first-year students who felt that the action was uncalled-for resisted and were able to rescue one particular student from the grips of these five suspects. This action infuriated the five suspects, and one of the suspects, Emmanuel Frimpong rushed on one of the first-year students in an attempt to slap him.”



“Now Larhan Sam’un, who was close by, stopped Osei Frimpong. This action infuriated the main suspect, and then he pulled a small kitchen knife which he had concealed on him and stabbed Larhan Sam’un at the lower left rib. The deceased started bleeding profusely and was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have been able to arrest all the five suspects and also retrieved the blood-stained small kitchen knife”, citinewsroom quoted.



The family of the deceased is demanding justice, stating that the laws of Ghana must deal with offenders.



“There are laws in Ghana that deal with people who have committed a crime like this. So all the family is seeking is for justice to be served. What needs to be done for the suspect to realize that he has committed a crime must be done. Our deceased relative is calm, so we are really saddened by his passing," Alhaji Abubakar Siddick, an uncle of the deceased and the spokesperson for the family told Citi News.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Stewards Hospital Mortuary at Yaw Kwei, near Konongo.