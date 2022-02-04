5.3 seconds of nudity got Akuapem Poloo punished while CEOs of SOEs who lost ₵5.3b walk free

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Public Intellectual and D&D Fellow in Public Law and Justice at Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ( Kwaku Azar) has said it is time to hold chief executive officers(CEOs) of loss-making state-owned enterprises ( SOEs) accountable for the loss of GHC 5.3 billion during the 2020 fiscal year.



Kwaku Azar is of the opinion that socialite Rosemond Brown( Akuapem Poloo) was held more accountable for showing her nudity than the managers of these SOEs that incurred the staggering losses, adding that it is time to act.



“We held Akuapim Polo more accountable for her 5.3 seconds of nakedness than we are holding the SOEs bosses who gave us ₵5.3 billion losses.



It’s time to hold the SOEs accountable,” he argued.



After a controversial and lengthy trial, Akuapem Poloo was jailed 90 days, which was later commuted to a fine of GHC 12,000 upon appeal, for showing her nakedness to her son and post same on social media.



Meanwhile CEOs who supervise losses of their SOEs tend to get away with it year in year out. When the Finance Ministry made the losses public, it threatened to cut funding to the SOEs put there was no firm assurance that the managers will be held accountable.