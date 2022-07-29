5,000 jobs created in digital sector – Ursula

Regional News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Since its establishment, the Accra Digital Centre has boosted job creation with a little over 5000 direct and indirect jobs created so far, Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said.



She said this at the 5th Anniversary of the Ghana Digital Centre Limited and the official launch of the Tertiary Digital Innovation Programme (TDIP).



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the Accra Digital Centre initiative was started during President Kufuor’s government. “His government sowed the seed, President Mills-Mahama administration watered it and the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration is nurturing it.”



She noted that the center has enhanced the drive for knowledge-led socio-economic growth as well as Information, Communication Technology skills for self-sufficiency.



She disclosed that about 15,000 people have acquired various forms of digital skills training at the center.



She noted that the center is one of the key government institutions in the digital transformation agenda and its ability to provide the needed support for innovation is a critical factor in the success of the agenda.



She encouraged industry to also support the center; from the banking and financial services sector to the telecommunications and manufacturing.



She advised the industry to work with the center to design and deliver tailored digital training for their staff as the center will increase their uptake of technology to enhance their service delivery.



The Ghana Digital Centres were incorporated to manage existing and planned technology hubs and innovation centers to stimulate and grow the start-up ecosystem.