4th phase of national vaccination campaign begins - GHS

Health News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has commenced the 4th session of the National Vaccination drive campaign to increase uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General, GHS, has said.



The Director-General, speaking at a press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19, said the campaign would run from June 8 to June 12, 2022.



The fifth campaign would also commence from June 25 to June 28, 2022.



He said, the country had vaccinated a total of 15.8 million people so far and that the campaign aimed at vaccinating 20 million people by the end of June.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the vaccination drive had become necessary because a significant number of people had still not been vaccinated, and they remained the larger group that carried and transmitted the disease.



All persons 15 years and above, including pregnant women, are eligible to receive the vaccine.



Ghana as of June 6, 2022, recorded a total of 452 active cases out of the cumulative number of 162,002 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 1,445.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the country had seen a gradual surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country over the last month, with the Greater Accra Region (GAR) being the hardest hit.



He said the Omicron remained the dominant variant as cases were on the rise in the GAR, with the number of new cases increasing from 13.3 to 44 percent daily.



According to the GHS, there were no severe or critical cases, and the country had not recorded any death since early March.



The Director-General urged Ghanaians to continue adhering to the safety measures, especially wearing facemasks to stem the spread of the disease.