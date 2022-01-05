4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases hit 13,025

Health News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
Ghana has recorded 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 13,025, the Ghana Health Service has reported.
Three more deaths have also been recorded.
This brings the death toll to 1,309.
Also, there have been 132,869 recoveries from the total number of cases recorded since mid-March 2020.
Regional breakdown of COVID cases:
Greater Accra Region - 81,932
Ashanti Region - 21,692
Western Region - 7,879
Eastern Region - 6,710
Volta Region - 5,621
Central Region - 5,257
Bono East Region - 2,726
Bono Region - 2,157
Northern Region - 1,787
Upper East Region - 1,595
Ahafo Region - 1,108
Western North Region - 1,049
Oti Region - 865
Upper West Region - 747
North East Region - 283
Savanna Region - 263