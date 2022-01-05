4th Wave: Ghana's active COVID cases hit 13,025

Health News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

As vaccination is ramped up, surge in cases has been attributed to the Omicron variant

Ghana has recorded 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 13,025, the Ghana Health Service has reported.



Three more deaths have also been recorded.



This brings the death toll to 1,309.



Also, there have been 132,869 recoveries from the total number of cases recorded since mid-March 2020.



Regional breakdown of COVID cases:



Greater Accra Region - 81,932



Ashanti Region - 21,692



Western Region - 7,879



Eastern Region - 6,710



Volta Region - 5,621



Central Region - 5,257



Bono East Region - 2,726



Bono Region - 2,157



Northern Region - 1,787



Upper East Region - 1,595



Ahafo Region - 1,108



Western North Region - 1,049



Oti Region - 865



Upper West Region - 747



North East Region - 283



Savanna Region - 263