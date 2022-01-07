4th Republic: Critical reforms needed – NCCE

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has noted that several gains have been made in the 4th Republic.



The NCCE said having uninterrupted Constitutional rule for twenty-nine (29) years is a milestone that must be celebrated as Ghanaians recalling what they describe as chequered political history and the overthrow of three previous Republican Constitutions, which were truncated by military interventions.



However, the commission noted that despite these gains, strengthening the democracy by reforming and improving the constitutional infrastructure should once again be made a national priority.



“This will help tackle constitutional deficits and aspects of the 1992 Constitution that seemingly breed apathy from the public, disengages the public in major aspects of governance at the grassroot and national levels, further deepens marginalisation, promotes excessive powers of the Executive and festers the course of corruption.



“Our constitutional framework is anchored on the cardinal pillars of freedom, justice, probity and accountability, liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity. The dynamism of these principles must empower Ghanaians and our constitution must be responsive to the evolving needs of its citizenry.



“This will promote a sense of belonging and ensure the collective ownership and participation of every citizen from the grassroot to the national level in our democratic journey,” a statement to mark the Constitution Day on Friday January 7 said.



