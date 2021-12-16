499 law students to be admitted in January

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Some law students have sued Ghana Legal Council and Attorney General



Never sleep on your rights, MP advises



Attorney General tells GLC to admit 499 students into Law School



499 law students who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law are set to begin school in January 2022.



This was contained in the 2022 annual budget submitted by the office of the Attorney-General to the Finance Ministry.



“The General Legal Council enrolled a total of 309 lawyers to the Bar in 2021. The Council successfully disposed of 120 disciplinary cases out of 130 complaints received against lawyers as at September, 2021,” portions of the statement read.



“The Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council conducted entrance examination for 2,884 applicants and out of these, 790 of the applicants were admitted while 499 applicants are awaiting admission next year,” it further added.



This comes after the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, advised the General Legal Council (GLC), to admit all the 499 students who passed the entrance exams but were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law (GSL).



Reacting to this development on Twitter, Member of Parliament South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said this development is “is a pointer that one must never sleep on his rights.”



Below is his tweet



From an initial vehement denial in Court that the 499 failed to an admission in Parliament that they actually passed the entrance Exams & are due to commence studies in January 2022, is a pointer that one must never sleep on his rights.



