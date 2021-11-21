499 failed law students thank Akufo-Addo, Dame

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 499 law students are to enrol at GSL



This was after a letter from AG



They met the leadership of GLC



The 499 law students have expressed their sincere gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo, and the Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame for listening to their plights and facilitating their admission process into the GSL.



The students further extended appreciation to Parliament, the media, lawyers, non-government organisations and the members of the public who stood by them and fought for their cause.



The students who are battling to gain admission into the Ghana School of Law (GSL) made this known to the media after they met the leadership of the General Legal Council (GLC) with their lawyer, Martin Kpebu.



In a graphic online report sighted by GhanaWeb, lawyer Kpebu informed the media that the GLC had formally informed the students that it had decided to admit all the 499 students into the GSL.



“What is heartwarming is that the GLC has decided to admit the 499 students, but the commencement date is what is currently being worked upon,” he said.



He noted, the GLC gave the students an opportunity to share their views about the commencement date, and informed them that they would take their inputs into consideration when it comes out with the final decision on the commencement date.



Lawyer Kpebu observed, the development was a positive step and expressed appreciation on behalf of his clients.



“We express our profoundest gratitude to all the stakeholders who fought for us.



The President, the A-G, Parliament, CSOs and the GLC, “we are very grateful that for the first time having admitted a certain number of students has subsequently agreed to admit a second group from one set of exams.”