499 School of Law students granted admission after meeting between stakeholders

The GLC denied some 499 students admission into the Ghana School of Law



The aggrieved students sued the GLC and the Attorney General



Parliament at a point had to intervene, calling on the GLC to admit the 499 law students



After several weeks of back and forth between the General Legal Council, GLC, and the 499 students who were refused admission into the School of Law, a decision has finally been taken in favour of the latter.



The GLC has, after much pressure mounted on it, decided to admit the 499 students, their lawyer has said.



A citinewsroom.com report quoted lawyer for the students as saying the decision was reached after a crunch meeting between leaders of the aggrieved law students, the Attorney General, and representatives from the General Legal Council today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



After a competitive examination process, the 499 law students were refused entry into the School of Law, but they protested that there was a new quota system initiated by the General Legal Council that made it impossible for those students to be admitted.



This, however, was not taken lightly by the students, who embarked on a series of measures to push for admission, among others street protest, petitions to the Parliament and Presidency and going to court.



After the lawsuit and a resolution by Parliament, the Attorney General recommended that the GLC admits the students.



“Subject to some modalities as to when these students will commence the course, the subcommittee of the GLC that we met this evening will go back and report on the contents of these deliberations we have had,” Martin Kpebu, lawyer for the students, explained.



It must be stated however that before this meeting, the suit the students brought against the GLC and the Attorney General were withdrawn.



