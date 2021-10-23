499 LLB students sue Ghana Law School Director, AG over entrance exams

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 499 LLB students who were deemed to have failed their entrance examination have sued the Director of the Ghana School of Law.



The students through their lawyers led by Martin Kpebu filed the application asking for the decision to be quashed in a Certiorari application.



The copy of the suit obtained by Starrfm.com.gh is seeking among other things “a declaration that the conduct of the 1st Respondent in declaring the applicants as having failed the entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Law course held in August 21 despite the fact that applicants had obtained marks between 50 and 61 out of a total 100 marks is a violation of Article 23, 25 and 17 9f the 1992 Constitution.



They are also seeking “An order of Certiorari to quash the decision of the 1st Respondent that only candidates who obtained at least 50% in each of the sections (A & B) of the Ghana School of Law entrance examination held on August 24, 2021, as contained in a notice published on October 4, 2021, by the director of the ghana school of law on behalf of the Ghana Legal Counsel for being a violation of articles 23, 25 and 17 od the 1992 Constitution and for being unreasonable for having being made after the examination referred to in relief (i) but being applied to that exam.