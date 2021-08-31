45-year-old painter allegedly defiles KG2 pupil

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• A KG2 has been defiled



• The suspect, a 45-year-old painter, has denied the act



• Police have arraigned him even as investigations go on



The Accra Regional Police Command is investigating a defilement case involving a painter and a KG2 pupil.



John Arthur, 45, who resides at Race Course near Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra is said to have, on August 28, 2021, defiled the child.



According to a statement from the Accra Regional police, “at about 1500 hrs, the victim and her 8-year-old brother, neighbours to the suspect, were playing around their house when they came across the suspect, seated in front of a shop, close to their house.”



The statement continued that the suspect was able to carry out his act after he swayed the brother of the victim with a phone.



“Suspect John Arthur offered his mobile phone to the victim’s brother to play a game, whilst he carried the victim onto his laps.



“Whilst the victim’s brother’s attention was on the game, the suspect defiled the victim,” the statement explained.



The statement added that without knowing, a neighbour saw what was happening and through that, he was apprehended.



“Unknown to the suspect, a neighbour was watching his act from afar. He recorded the entire act on video and rushed to rescue the victim. He further informed the victim’s parents,” it added.



The police were called in when the parents, together with other neighbours, caused the arrest of the suspect and a complaint was made at the Sowutuom Police station.



However, the statement said, at the police station, the suspect, John Arthur, denied having defiled the victim.



Investigation has been opened into the case even as the suspect is being prepared to be arraigned.



