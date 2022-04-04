45-year-old man stabbed to death at Afful Nkwanta; suspect arrested

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A murder investigation has been launched after a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight, at Afful Nkwanta in Kumasi.



Police found the body of Awal Mohammed with a deep cut on the chest when they visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital at about 23:00 hrs on Saturday.



Hospital authorities said the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. It is not immediately known what started the fight.



A suspect whose name is given as Isaac Boakye has been arrested assisting investigations.



A police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com indicated that investigations have commenced while the knife said to have been used to commit the crime has been retrieved.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, for autopsy.