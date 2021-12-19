45 students of Abuakwa State College expelled for gross indiscipline

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

About 45 students of the Abuakwa State College, ABUSCO in the Eastern Region have been suspended indefinitely by management of the school for allegedly engaging in various acts of violence.



They are alleged to have formed a group known as “Above the Law”. The Form Two Green track male boarding students of Akyem Asafo House have since been thrown out of the school.



A letter dated December 15, 2021 and signed by the Headmaster, Eric Hanson Adjei Sarpong addressed to parents of the affected students said that “your ward has been suspended indefinitely from the school with immediate effect”.



The letter explained that the students committed offenses such as formation of unauthorized groups with hidden agenda resulting in rivalry conflicts amounting to gangsterism contrary to Rule(1)1 of the code of conduct of the school.



Management of the School also stated that the students organized gang meetings in the school without approval, possessed and used lethal weapons and fought with the same on campus.



The students used mobile phones to coordinate their activities, failed to observe lights out and misled the Disciplinary Committee during interrogation. The letter further said the conduct of the students if not checked will lead to a breakdown of discipline in the school.



According to the authorities, the action has therefore been taken to serve as a deterrent to the entire student body.