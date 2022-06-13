You are here: HomeNews2022 06 13Article 1559234

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

45 individuals honoured at Tribute Concert and Awards

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Some dignitaries at the Tribute Concert and Awards Some dignitaries at the Tribute Concert and Awards

15 institutions and 45 individuals of Yoruba descent were honoured at the Tribute Concert and Awards (TC Awards) an event aimed at celebrating the impact of Yorubas in Ghana who have made a lasting impact and contributed immensely and meaningfully to the growth of their communities – home and abroad. These individuals are persons that have projected the good deeds of the ethnic group.

The event held at the Fantasy Dome in La, a suburb of Accra on Saturday, June 11 acknowledged personalities and institutions in academia, humanitarian, leadership, governance, religion, sports, entertainment, culture, media, transportation, trade and commerce.

The biennial event, the first of its kind by the Yoruba community in Ghana witnessed a rich display of culture. High-ranking political figures and diplomats were in attendance including the traditional rulers of the Yoruba, Ga and Igbo communities.

Amongst the guests were: Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Member of Parliament for Odododido, Nii Lante Vanderpuije; HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II – Ga Mantse, Leader of all the Yorubas in Ghana, Asiwaju Alhaji Baba Musa; Editor of Daily Guide, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda; Alhaji Chief Dr Ahmed Nii Ot Vanderpuiye, the Balogun and Baba Adini of Ghana and his wife Alhaja Risikatu Vanderpuije, the Iya lode of the Yoruba people in Ghana and legendary musician, Sidiku Buhari.

The others are: Nurudeen Brimah, HRM Eze (Dr) Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Ohazurume, HRM Oba Abdul Salami Amao Saka, HRH Eze Kennedy Gininkanwa Obi, Public Relations Officer, All Nigerian Community, Chief Akintola; President of the Yorubas in Greater Accra, Chief Oloye Yemi Fatuyi and Publisher NEXT magazine, Chief Bayo Asaolu.

The highlights of the event were the energetic performances by Ghanaian music legends, Pat Thomas and Adame Best.

Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas commended the organizers of the event while applauding Yorubas for their role in building the bridge between Nigeria and Ghana.

He said that the “dexterity and enterprise of the Yoruba tribe has contributed to the growth, development and love that exists between Nigeria and Ghana.”

Below is an excerpt of his speech

The Yorubas are known for their deep culture and respect. They are easily sociable to everyone, they have wisdom and emotional intelligence. Due to their hard work and otherwise industrious nature, they readily go into business partnerships with their host communities and create peaceful co-existence with citizens of the land, leading to inter-marriages and prosperity.

The dexterity and enterprise of the Yoruba tribe have contributed to the growth, development and love that exists between Nigeria and Ghana. I use this opportunity to congratulate the Yoruba community for the great accomplishments that trail them wherever they go.

It is characteristic of Yorubas to leave their footprints in the sands of time. From academics, commerce, traditional diplomacy, arts and culture just to name a few.

I charge the community and the entire Nigerians in Ghana to continue to be of good conduct, law-abiding and contribute to the growth of the country and cause the bond of brotherliness between Nigeria and Ghana to continue to wax stronger and stronger.

On his part, Alhaji Chief Baba Musa commended his tribesmen for being good ambassadors of Nigeria. According to him, Yorubas in Ghana have conducted themselves with the utmost respect and it shows in their minimal involvement in criminal activities in Ghana.

“I want to thank all the Yorubas because crime as far as it concerns us is very low. Statistics show that we are good ambassadors for Nigeria and we must applaud ourselves. You can’t write the history of Ghana without Yorubas, we are the central piece,” he said.

According to records, Yorubas have been in Ghana for more than 200 years.

Below are the honorees

ORDER OF GREAT YORUBA SONS OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Great Chief Brimah I.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Justice Augustus Molade Akiwumi JSC.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Rahimi Gbadamosi.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Razak El-Alawa.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Lawal.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alfa Girigisu (Alfanla).

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Dr. James Adewale Mustafa.ғʀᴄs, ғɪᴄs

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Wahab Adawele.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Chief Abdul kidir Brimah

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Professor Baba Abdul Rahim Brimah.

YORUBA HERO OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Chief Abdul Aziz Brimah.

BEST ELDERLY STATE MAN AWARD

H.E John Agyekun Kufuor

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II – Ga Mantse.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

H.E John Dramani Mahama

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Chief Baba Musa

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Sidiku Buari

SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji El-Aziz Fattau

SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Abdul Rassaq Khalann

SENIOR CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar SENIOR

CITIZEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Chief Tunde Aziz

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD

HRM Oba Hamza Peregrino-Brimah VIII.

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD

HRM Oba Alhaji Aliu Alao

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD

HRM Oba Abdul Salami Amao Saka.

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD

HRM Eze (Dr) Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Ohazurume

GREAT LEADERSHIP AMBASSADOR AWARD

HRM Chief Alfa Muhammed Raji.

THE GREAT PHILANTHROPIST AWARD

Alhaja Chief Risikat Vanderpuije.

BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Chief Akanni Taofic.

BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Chief Olu Luther King.

BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaja Chief Moradehun Peregrino-Brimah.

BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaja Serifa Mahama dundun.

BEST ENTREPRENEUR OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaja Chief Mairo Alawiye

YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Chief Oloye Yemi Fatuyi.

YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Chief Otunba Moses Oladele.

YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Hon. Chief Ibrahim Saeed Owolabi

YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Alhaji Osman Alimi

YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Dr. Fathia Ayodele Karim.

CORPORATE YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Pastor David Ishola Akintunde.

CORPORATE YORUBA IMAGE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Prince Adeyemi Adetuwo.

GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AMBASSADOR AWARD

Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Nii Oti Vanderpuije.

THE MAN OF THE PEOPLE AWARD

HE Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu – The National Chief Imam.

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda.

EXCELLENCE IN HUMANITARIAN SERVICES AWARD

Alhaji Chief Kabir Gbademu Adeboyejo.

EXCELLENCE IN HUMANITARIAN SERVICES AWARD

HRH Eze Kennedy Gininkanwa Obi.

BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Mr. Amida Abiola Brimah.

BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Mr.Karim Abdul Razak Tanko.

BEST PERFORMING ARTS/MUSIC AWARD

Mr. Adane Best.

BEST INSURANCE COMPANY AWARD

Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited.

RISING STAR COMPANY AWARD

Mc Fal Co. Ltd

BRANDING INSURANCE COMPANY AWARD

Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd

BEST HOTEL CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Covenant Hotel Limited

BEST AUTOMOBILE COMPANY AWARD

Ayocard Motors ltd

BEST TRANSPORT/LOGISTICS COMPANY AWARD

SIFAX Group Ghana

BEST COURIER SERVICES OF THE YEAR AWARD

Alao Bizzy Express Courier and Logistics

EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH (TRADITIONAL MEDICINE) AWARD

Kankanfo Harbal Center

BEST SALES AND MARKETING COMPANY AWARD

V&J Curtains and more

BEST BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY AWARD

Happiness Enterprises (Al Mustafa Oriade).

BEST ICT SERVICES AWARD

Otis Integrated Systems ltd

BEST MEDIA HOUSE AWARD

The Daily Graphic

EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD

Fly TV Ghana.

BEST SERVICE PROVIDER COMPANY AWARD

Friendly Shopping Mall

BEST CLASSIC HOTEL AWARD

D'CZARS Hotel and Suites

EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD

Naaviq company limited

BEST TELEVISION STATION AWARD

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC).

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment