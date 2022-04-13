45,000 tertiary students awarded local scholarships – Gov’t

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Forty-five thousand tertiary students and 1600 Training College students have benefitted from local scholarships awarded by the Scholarship Secretariat.



The Presidency disclosed this in a tweet on Monday, 11 April 2022.



This forms parts of efforts by the government to educate Ghanaians, the presidency revealed.



Also, under the online scholarship application process, 560 students have been awarded foreign scholarships.



