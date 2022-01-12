45,000 teachers quit teaching in 2021 – Apaak

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Builsa South lawmaker, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the government owes basic schools four tranches of capitation grants.



He further revealed that forty four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021.



“Government owes the basic schools four tranches of capitation grants. And forty four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021,” the member of Education Committee in Parliament, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday January 11.



He added “We are not aggressively recruiting the new PHDs to replace those who are retiring and not establishing many new tertiary institution to accommodate those who come out of the secondary system.”



Think tank, Eduwatch also made similar revelation in a statement.



It noted that in 2021, about 44,000 (over 15%) teachers left the basic school system with no replacements. While the ongoing efforts to recruit some 16,000 teachers is commendable, it does not even address the deficit half-way.



“The Ministry of Education must ensure the posting of all teachers being recruited to deprived districts where they are needed, devoid of any protocol considerations,” it urged.



“In addition, the many districts with surplus teachers should be decongested, and teachers reposted to empty classrooms in deprived districts where they are most needed.



“Eduwatch’s foremost priority for 2022 is to support the MoE by monitoring teacher postings and teacher deployment in general, in line with the Minister’s vision of One Teacher Per Classroom. Our ‘Every Child Deserves a Teacher’ Campaign will be launched later this month.”











