43-year-old chieftaincy dispute in Axim impeding development - Registrar

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

Registrar of the Upper Axim Traditional Council, Solomon Kwafo has said that there is no substantive leader in the council owing to an age-old dispute in the council, which is impeding progress.



According to him, the 43-year-old dispute is as a result of the royal family in charge of selecting the Paramount Chief, litigating over the rightful person to ascend the stool, therefore making the stool vacant for well over 43 years.



He further noted that the Upper Axim Traditional Council in the Nzema East Municipality cannot boast of any substantive President due to the protracted Chieftaincy dispute in the area.



"The reason is that, the traditional area has been engulfed in chieftaincy dispute for decades, approximately 43 years, therefore making the stool vacant, and in the process retarding development," he lamented.



The Registrar said that, the negative development must be tackled by all stakeholders to give peace and stability the chance to reign in the area.



Upper Axim Traditional Council, is one of the five Traditional Councils in Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region.



However, currently, the Traditional Council operates without any substantive President following the absence of a substantive Paramount Chief to ascend to the stool.



"The royals from the main royal gate entitled to ascend to the stool, have been in dispute for decades, therefore rendering the stool vacant," he said.



Explaining the repercussions of this unending dispute, the Registrar of the Traditional Council, Solomon Kwafo, said development in the area obviously is being impeded.



Explaining the genesis of the dispute, the Registrar noted that although he was transferred to the council quite recently, his understanding is that members of the royal gate responsible have not been cooperating.



"They ought to have buried their differences for the sake of unity, peace, and harmony. In the end, it is progress and development that matters."



Solomon Kwafo, therefore, appealed to prominent citizens of Upper Axim, religious leaders in the area, and opinion leaders, to intervene to force the family to select the right leader, deserving enough to ascend the throne.



"I have been speaking to religious leaders, opinion leaders, telling them to make their voices count in order for the family to decide on a candidate who will lead the paramountcy so that the traditional council will have a substantive President," he added.



"Chieftaincy should be used to promote the development, well-being, and welfare of members of society, and not the selfish interest of a few individuals," he underscored.