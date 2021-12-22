42-year-old driver jailed 18 years for defilement

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: GNA

Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced to 18 years a 42-year-old driver for defiling a nine-year-old girl.



The convict, Joseph Annan pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and begged for leniency from the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur, who convicted him on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Reynolds Amoako, told the court that, Mr Joseph Andrews, father of the victim, lives in the same vicinity with the convict at Brofoyedur, a suburb of Cape Coast.



He said on Thursday, August 5, 2020, while the victim was playing around in the house, the convict lured her into his room under the guise of sending her and had sexual intercourse with her putting her in severe pains for the fourth time, investigations later revealed.



The prosecution said the convict threatened to kill the victim if she let out a word about the incident.



He said, however, a neighbour who saw the victim sneaking out of Annan's room questioned her of which she narrated her ordeal to the neighbour.



Mr Amoako said the neighbour informed Andrews who is the complainant who in turn reported the matter to the Police in Cape Coast where Annan was arrested.



