42,000 youth living with HIV in Ghana - Report

Health News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Forty-two thousand youth between ages 15 and 24 years out of 347 thousand people are living with HIV and AIDS according to a 2020 report.



The Ghana Aids Commission says the decline in the knowledge of HIV has accounted for a high rise of new infections among young people.



Director of Technical Service, Dr Fred Nana Poku says the commission is planning to have formalized campaigns by reengaging the various media houses.



The figures have been attributed to the lack of campaigns and financial support for promotions.



The Eastern Region has the third-highest prevalence rate of 2.07% after the Bono and Greater Accra Regions, according to the 2019 surveillance report of the commission.



Apart from the formalized campaigns, the commission is also encouraging groups and individuals to spread the education of abstinence and condom use which are key preventive measures in fighting the disease.



He reminded the general public HIV remains a threat and people must stay away from unprotected sex to avoid contracting the virus.



As part of plans to ensure the number of infections reduce, the commission intends to push education and launch an HIV AIDS FUND to enable them to undertake their planned projects.



