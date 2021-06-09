416 private teachers at Ningo Prampram train on the new syllabus

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

A total of 416 private school teachers from Ningo Prampram Zone in the Greater Accra Region last Sunday, June 6, 2021, completed a three-day training on the Common Core Programme (CCP) for junior and senior high schools and the Standard Base Curriculum (SBC) for Kindergarten to Basic six.



The event was part of the ongoing nationwide training organised by the executives of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) on the new Ghana Education Service (GES) syllabus.



The training highlighted the need for private school teachers to depart from the old way of teaching base on paper and text to a new behavioural change where the pupil is more engaged in the activity.



The event drew over 83 private schools and 416 teachers, headmasters and proprietors to Richenfel Academy at Dawhenya to learn the new way of teaching using both CCP and the SBC.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Executive Director of GNACOPS, Mr Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah reminds teachers that private education is the driving force for the country and therefore private school teachers must hold the forth.



Mr Gyetuah said after the introduction of the new curriculum by GES, GNACOPS was the first to take initiative to train its members on the new syllabus and continue to be the leading factor in private education in the country.



He said participants of this three-day training were given certificates to certify each teacher for at least 36 months (three tears) and after that, the teacher needs to upgrade him or herself.



"It is time to renew your mindset about teaching because base on the new syllabus, pupil or students are tasked more to do the activity unlike the previous where the teacher has to do all the talking alone," he stated.



He revealed that, the government of Ghana is in the process of making provision for all private schools in the country and therefore need to clean their house to attract any package the government will offer.



At the end, certificates were issued to the teachers as a license to teach for the next three years.



Expressing her excitement after the programme, Miss Portia Boateng said the teaching received in the last three days has equipped me to know my way in the classroom.