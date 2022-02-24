41-bed capacity ward commissioned for Apatrapa Health Center

Health News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly (KdMA) has commissioned and handed over a 41-bed capacity ward to the Apatrapa Health Center in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The project fully funded by the Assembly at a cost of GHC450,000.00 included male and female wards, offices for health officials as well as washrooms.



The construction of the facility was started by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and abandoned at the time Kwadaso Municipal was under KMA.



The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, which was carved out of the KMA and inaugurated on March 15, 2018, through persistent efforts by the Assembly Member for the area, decided to continue with the construction of the abandoned project to help enhance the healthcare delivery in the Apatrapa community and its environs.



Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, who handed over the project at a ceremony, said the facility was a demonstration of good thoughts the Assembly had for the community.



He said the newly constructed facility would help enhance the activities of the Health Centrer, and advised the management of the health centre to make sure the facility was always kept neat to prolong its lifespan.



“One problem we have as Ghanaians is maintenance culture, you see this nice facility, later you visit here it will be a different situation.



I want to advise the management of the health centre to work hard to protect and maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan,” the Minister advised.



Mr Osei-Mensah urged the Assembly to liaise with the traditional authorities to prevent any form of encroachment of lands provided for the health Centre



Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), noted that it was the prime responsibility of the Assembly to provide the needed infrastructure and environment to support the government’s policy on an improved healthcare for all.



He assured that the Assembly in addition, would put up a theatre facility, fully furnished with equipment for the health Centre as a way of improving the delivery of staff and raise the status of the health facility.



The MCE urged the health officials to brace themselves to receive and care for patients in a bid to lift the image of Apatrapa Health Centre .



He thanked the Assembly Member, Mr George Owusu Ansah for his contribution towards the completion of the project.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, assured that through the government, he and the Assembly would work together to help upgrade the health centre to polyclinic status.



Mr George Owusu Ansah, the Assembly Member of the area, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for responding to his appeal and providing the ward.



He assured that together with his unit committee members as well as management of the health centre will ensure that the newly constructed facility was maintained properly.