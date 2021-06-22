41 SHS students contract Coronavirus - Ghana Health Service

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A physician epidemiologist at the Ghana Health Service has disclosed that 41 students in an unnamed senior high school in the Greater Accra Region have contracted the COVID-19.



Asiedu-Bekoe Franklin, in an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio, indicated that five students in one dormitory had tested positive for the virus four days ago.



He noted that the 41 infected students - who were contacts of the initial five - are asymptomatic and currently undergoing treatment.



The physician epidemiologist said, “Actually, that is about four days now and five students started showing symptoms and we identified their contacts and that was over ninety contacts. We did a test and the number of students who tested positive were forty-one.



“The forty-one affected students are asymptomatic and are confined in a dormitory because most of them were dormitory mates. Only the initial five showed symptoms and are doing well now,” Asiedu-Bekoe added.



Ghana Health Service COVID-19 statistics as of June 22:



Caseload = 95,059

Active cases = 1,260

New cases = 45

Recoveries = 93,005

Deaths = 794



