40-year-old woman drowns in galamsey pit

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A 40-year-old woman, Akua Serwah, has drowned in a galamsey pit at Bogyawe in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.



She drowned on Monday, June 14 but the body was recovered from the pit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



An uncle to the deceased, Kwabena Gyamfi told Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the mother of four, who was suffering from mental illness was returning home with the father after she was sent for medication.



Mr Gyamfi said on their way home, she told the father to stop the car to attend to nature's call. She ran into the bush after the car stopped.



He said a search was conducted for her whereabouts and was found drowned in the abandoned galamsey pit after her sandals were seen at the bank of the pit.



The body has been conveyed by the police and deposited at the Bekwai Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.



The Bekwai Police Command has commenced investigations into the case.