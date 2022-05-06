40-year-old man dies in hotel after alleged aphrodisiac enhanced intercourse

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 40-year-old man identified as Albert Agomavi has died in a hotel room after allegedly using an aphrodisiac to enhance his sexual intercourse with a lady.



The deceased, who is hypertensive, according to family source, checked into the Climax Hotel in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region with a young lady at about 5:00pm on May 4,2022.



Hours later, workers at the hotel heard the lady screaming for help which they rushed to the room but found the man lying motionless on the bed with foam from his mouth .



Manager of the hotel, Kofi Sintim informed the Police at about 9:00pm same day about the situation.



Police personnel led by Detective Sergeant Sabutu Caesar proceeded to the hotel.



The deceased was found lying dead in supine position wearing Jean trouser .



The police investigators searched the hotel room and examined body of the deceased but no marks were found



The police team however retrieved an aphrodisiac drug known as Dragon Spray from the pocket of the deceased.



While the police officers were preparing the body to be conveyed, the father In-law of the deceased who is a Fire officer and other family members, arrived at the scene having heard the incident.



The family revealed that the deceased was a hypertensive.



It is therefore suspected that the use of sexual enhancement drug might have triggered heart attack .



However, the police is waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. The lady has been arrested to assist investigation.



Death after use of aphrodisiac is common among men particularly the aged with underlying health conditions.