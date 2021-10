General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 40-footer truck has rammed into several shops at Mankessim in the Mfantseman municipality of the Central Region.



The 40-footer truck with registration number AW 8877-11 had two of its tyres flattened and later somersaulted, destroying five shops in the process.



NADMO officials from Mfantseman moved in swiftly to save the situation.



No casualty was recorded.