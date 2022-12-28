40 Zongo youth graduate from ZongoVation Hub’s coding bootcamp

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ZongoVation Hub, a community technology innovation hub for young entrepreneurs from Zongo communities across Ghana, has held a joint graduation ceremony for 40 students who took part in their annual coding bootcamp.



Held at the Nima/Maamobi Community Library on Saturday, December 24, 2022, 25 JHS leavers graduated from the Zongo Kids Coding Bootcamp and 17 adults graduated from the Zongo Coders Bootcamp held for 7 weeks and 6 months respectively.



“Technology has been earmarked as a catalyst to end poverty by 2030 hence the need to get young people from the Zongo to be trained in the field to help end poverty in the communities. We need support to enlighten the youth to use technology for good and become resources for major industries globally,” said the Founder and CEO of ZongoVation Hub, Mahmoud Jajah.



The graduands of the Zongo Kids Coding Bootcamp made presentations of their projects in teams of five showing websites they’ve created over the period. The projects include an e-commerce website, events and food delivery platforms.



Graduands of the Zongo Coders Bootcamp who went through an intensive full-time program in Web Development (Full Stack) also made presentations on projects including an e-commerce website for spare parts, medical consultation website and a school management system platform among others.



Special guests who graced the occasion presented certificates to the graduands and offered them some advice on how to improve the lives of the people of Zongo through technology and education.



Some of the guests present include Alhaji Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko, Executive Director of STAR-Ghana Foundation; Alhaji Salisu Maude, Chief of Hausa Youth in Accra; Mussa K. Dankwah, Founder and CEO of Global InfoAnalytics; Sheikh Sani Kuwait, Islamic Scholar and Cleric; Hajia Adiza Baba-Issah, Executive Director of the Muslim Family Counselling Services; Faisal Abdul Hamid, seasoned banker; Yakub Lantam Abdul-Jabar, Co-founder of COLDSis Ghana; Mohammed Awal, Senior Researcher at CDD-Ghana; Alhaji Rabiu Maude, Zongo youth leader and entrepreneur; Mohammed Amin Lamptey, broadcaster; Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief of GhanaWeb; among many others.



The best student award for the Zongo Coders Bootcamp and the Zongo Kids Coding Bootcamp went to Faustina Kogili-yiri and Micheline-Ann Doh respectively.



ZongoVation Hub’s coding bootcamps were launched in 2019 and it has trained over 100 Zongo youth in web development and coding.