4-year-old boy dies after father’s mistress allegedly maltreated him

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A four-year-old boy has died after several alleged maltreatment from his father’s concubine at Santa Maria in Accra.



According to reports, the deceased, Belington Hatchful, also deaf and dumb, died on Wednesday, August 22, 2022.



The 19-year-old young woman, identified as Sandra, has been reportedly subjecting the boy to torture.



Confirming the incident on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, the father of the boy, Collins Hatchful said “Sandra asked me to bring my son to stay with us so she would take care of him."



Meanwhile, Sandra has been charged with two counts of causing harm and assault.



This was prior to the death of the boy. She is expected to reappear before the court on Wednesday, August 31. Though she was granted bail, she is still in the custody of the police for failing to meet the bail conditions.