‘4 more 4 Nana to loot more’ – Asiedu Nketiah mocks NPP

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC has mocked the much-touted slogan of the governing NPP, coining “4 more for Nana to do more” into “4 more for Nana to loot more”.



Asiedu Nketia was addressing a hugely patronised health walk of the Sunyani East Constituency of the NDC in the Bono Region on Sunday when he made those remarks.



The General Secretary, who is on a 14 days campaign tour of his home region, has been visiting rural communities in constituencies like Brekum East, Jaman North, Dormaa Central, Brekum West, Tain, Banda, Sunyani West.



He lambasted President Akufo-Addo for looting the state coffers for the sole benefit of his family and cronies.



General Mosquito as popularly referred to has been touting what he calls, the superior record of John Mahama as well as the popular people’s manifesto of the NDC. On issues of youth unemployment, he explained the details of the 1 million Jobs, which includes Free National Apprenticeship Program. He also mentioned their manifesto promise of Free Primary Health Care, which has now become known as MahamaCare.



Members of the Asiedu Nketia’s campaign team includes Mr. Fred Agbenyo, Deputy Director of International Relations, Hon. Mohammed Kwaku Doku, former MCE of Asunafo North and NDC spokesperson on local governance and Mr. Brogya Genfi, Former Regional Youth Organizer of Ashanti Region.

