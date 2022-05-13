4 men of God who have been 'attacked' by NDC

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Men of God usually are not noted for speaking on national issues, particularly as they have usually retire themselves to preaching the word of God and performing other duties in Church.



Notwithstanding this, the times when men of God have spoken on political issues have elicited quite a heated debate depending on which political grouping it favours or goes against.



Politicians have even sometimes gone ahead to question the calling of such men of God.



As Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu continues to suffer a barrage of attacks from the opposition National Democratic Congress, GhanaWeb takes a look at some men of God who have equally suffered a similar fate.





Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah



The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is famed for his 31st Night prophecies on elections and his affiliation to the political class.



Reverend Owusu Bempah’s prophecies on elections have largely tipped the New Patriotic Party to win.



In such instances, the National Democratic Congress lambasted the Man of God labelling him as an NPP prophet.



The seeming rift was such that in 2019, Former President John Mahama’s security detail prevented Owusu Bempah from shaking the hands of his boss at the Holy Ghost Revival Center of the Assemblies of God Church, South Odorkor.



Meanwhile, Reverend Owusu Bempah has prophesized that NDC will remain in opposition for thirty years for ditching people like Allotey Jacobs, Koku Anyidoho, Anita De-Soso, Yaw Boateng Gyan and the founder of the party, JJ Rawlings.



“The victory of the NDC will be very difficult for rejecting these people aside from the fact that in the spiritual realm, Mahama cannot become President again.



"These aforementioned personalities in the NDC that former President Mahama is not taking them seriously and has rather gone for the likes of Sammy Gyamfi, it will be difficult for the NDC to win power” news portal pulse.com.gh quoted him as saying.



“I will urge the NDC to listen to good counsel and I don’t believe that the NPP will stay in power forever; maybe after 30 years or maybe after 15 years or some years, God will change for another person to come to power, but the NDC should put their house in order before they come back to power after many years” he added.





Dr. Mensa Otabil



Dr. Mensa Otabil is not in the good books of the National Democratic Congress – at least in the public eyes.



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church was perceived to be critical of the Mahama administration.



Issues bothering the economy, the cedi and the state of the country often went to the pulpit.



The name of the popular man of God would not escape the wagging tongues of NDC members who took exception to his criticisms.



Speaking at the annual “Festival of Ideas” in 2014, the famous motivational pastor and preacher expressed fears that Ghana's currency could soon fall to as low as GH¢10 to the dollar.



"That scenario of 10 to 1 is a possibility. It can. I don't wish it, I don't expect it, I don't pray for it," Pastor Mensa Otabil said.



He added that "things could get worse" and that Ghanaians should brace themselves up.





Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey



Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Professor Martey, in October, 2014, said Ghana needs wise men to rule in order to save the nation from its economic challenges.



Rev, Martey noted that for the ordinary citizen to be denied one square meal a day means the country's leadership is non-existent or bad.



The outspoken man of God was speaking at the foundation stone and dedication of a church building for the Kwadaso Trinity Congregation in Kumasi.



"We need to be told as truth, the biblical cliche that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. We need wisdom to rule this country," he said.



"Nyasafuoeii mo wo hin to wit where are the wise men?" Professor Martey shouted at the congregation most of whom screamed out in laughter.



NDC in recent times has latched out the man of God for remaining silent in the midst of similar economic challenges under the NPP administration.





Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu



The latest to come under fire from the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, is Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu.



Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu, a retired Methodist Church Bishop, while addressing journalists at the 25th Synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi stated that the cancellation of the controversial E-Levy by Mahama will not materialise because the 2020 NDC flagbearer will not get another opportunity to lead the country.



He said the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the levy to get the country out of the doldrums.



“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear.



“We should all endeavour to pay the E-Levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” the man of God noted.



He has since been ‘roasted’ by the opposition party with some of the members labelling him as a politician in a cassock.