4 killed, 7 sustain injuries in road accident

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Some four persons, three females and a male, have died in a fatal road crash on the Eastern Corridor Road at Peki Avetile in the South Dayi District of the Volta region.



The accident occurred on March 14, 2022, at about 12 am in front of the Peki College of Education (GOVCO) when a Benz bus with a registration number GR-1967-F loaded with foodstuffs and passengers on-board from the Oti Region to Accra had a head-on collision with a Renault Cargo, GT-69-15 loaded with bags of cement from Accra to Dambai, the Oti Regional capital.



According to the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, "After the crash, the Benz bus landed in the middle of the road whilst the Renault truck veered off the highway into a minor road on its nearside and crushed into a container provision shop about 100 meters away."



She said that some of the deceased were identified and those who sustained injuries were undergoing medical treatment.



"The bodies of the three females have been identified while efforts are underway to identify the deceased driver. Seven others including the driver in charge of the Renault Cargo truck sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Government Hospital, Peki for medical attention."



However, the Police say investigations are currently underway to discover the cause of the accident.