4 innovations introduced by Bawumia that Ghanaians mocked but are successfully being implemented

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until he was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.



He was described as one of the best economists ever and many believed he would turn Ghana's economy around with his rich experience in economics.



After assuming power as vice president under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, he was appointed head of the Ghana Economic Team.



Dr. Bawumia has since actively championed the digitisation agenda and has been pushing for the country to become the most digitised in Africa.



Many, including elements in the opposition National Democratic Congress, accused him of drifting from being an economist to digitalisation.



But Dr. Bawumia said only ignorant people do not understand the link between digitisation and the economy.



Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Electronic Pharmacy Platform (ePharmacy) on Monday, July 18, 2022, Dr. Bawumia explained that digitalisation helps us to reduce bureaucracy and corruption in the delivery of public services, increases efficiency, reduces the cost of doing business and makes life easier for Ghanaians by solving problems through the use of digital platforms.



He emphasised that there's a need for Ghanaians to understand the importance of digitalisation for the country's economic transformation.



Touting his achievements under the digitisation agenda, Bawumia said that although he was mocked for every innovation he proposed at the start of his digitisation campaign, his works have been largely successful, much to the appreciation of many Ghanaians who have now embraced them.



Dr. Bawumia at the event listed some innovations that have been implemented and are being used by Ghanaians despite claims that it was impossible.



Here is a list of some of the innovations by Bawumia that have put naysayers to shame



Mobile Money Interoperability



The Mobile Money Payment Interoperability is the service which allows direct and seamless transfer of funds from one mobile money wallet to another mobile money wallet across networks, which was developed by Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) with the active collaboration of the Telecommunications Industry.



The system was launched by Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamoud Bawumia, on May 10, 2018, and is aimed at eliminating the complexities and inconveniences associated with transfers across the various Telecommunications networks in the country.



These challenges include difficulties in opening bank accounts, high costs in maintaining a bank account relative to customers' income levels, and financial literacy.



Speaking on this Dr Bawumia said this initiative was mocked; however, about 90% of adult Ghanaians have at least either a mobile money account or a bank account.



Dr. Bawumia added that there are, however, many who refuse to understand the importance of digitalisation to our economic transformation. Therefore, they will mock any innovation.



"They mocked the digital address system; they mocked the mobile money interoperability because they did not understand when we said that when we bring mobile money interoperability, every adult Ghanaian would be able to have a bank account. Today, with mobile money interoperability, 90% of adult Ghanaians have at least either a mobile money account or a bank account, and the two are interoperable; they are basically working like the same, so we have achieved that objective," he explained.



Ghana Card



The Ghana Card is now a mandatory Identification Card (ID) for all Ghanaians.



The government indicated that the Ghana Card would be the required ID for all financial transactions in the country and for all sim registration.



Currently, more than 16 million Ghanaians have so far registered for Ghana's national identity card, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Mr Abdul-Ganiyu, has said.



According to Dr Bawumia, Ghanaians mocked the idea of the Ghana Card being used as a travel document, but he says the reality today is that Ghana Card can be used by diasporans without a visa.



"People did not understand why the Ghana Card, certified by ICAO, could be used as a travel document, and they mocked the idea. Today, it is a reality, and our diasporans can use the Ghanacard and travel to Ghana without a visa," he said.



Ghana Pay



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on June 16, 2022, launched a new payment platform known as Ghana Pay.



It is a Mobile Money Service provided by Universal banks, Rural banks and Savings and Loan companies to individuals and businesses to solidify Ghana's national financial inclusion agenda.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana Pay would bring healthy competition to the banking industry and ultimately ensure the benefit of customers.



He said the government would continue to create innovative products which will improve service delivery in Ghana.



"People did not believe when we launched Ghana Pay to make Ghana the first country in the world to have a bank-wide mobile money wallet. Usually, it is the telcos who issue mobile money wallets," he explained at the event.



Zipline



The innovative medical drone delivery services operated by Zipline have, since its introduction, made over 4 million routine vaccine deliveries, fortifying Ghana's position as the country with the world's largest medical drone delivery service.



The work of Zipline from April 2019 to date includes delivering some 1.7 million lifesaving medical products or commodities, 1 million COVID-19 vaccines and PPE, and 1.5 million child immunisation vaccines.



It has also made about 6,000 deliveries of blood products across the country.



Speaking on the project, Dr Bawumia said, "people could not understand how Zipline medical drone service could be used to deliver medical supplies to save lives. They tried to convince people that drones were to be used for taking pictures of women in bathrooms. Today, as we speak, Ghana has the largest drone delivery service in the world.



"Unfortunately, for people of governments that try to lead our country to a new level, they are confronted with a mindset that only sees impossibilities; a mindset that refuses to believe that an African country like Ghana can lead the world in implementing digital technology.



"This is why I enjoy proving the sceptics wrong all the time. Usually, when I say 'we are going to do this, they say 'he is lying'. And when it comes, they keep quiet. Ultimately, we must all remember that you cannot transform an economy with just brick and mortar. You can only transform an economy with ideas, systems and institutions. Not just brick and mortar," he said.



NYA/WA



