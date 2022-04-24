4 in police custody over attack on Sissala West NPP Nasara Coordinator

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two more suspects linked to the attack on New Patriotic Party’s Nasara Coordinator in the Sissala West Constituency of the Upper West Region.



The security agency said two of the suspects have been remanded into police custody while the two others were yet to be arraigned.



The victim, Iddrisu Walaika, 36, suffered multiple cutlass wounds in a gruesome attack alleged to have been orchestrated by unknown elements within the ruling party.



A family spokesperson, Abubakari Zakaria said the attack on their relative is an affront to the laws of Ghana, hence, their demand for swift action from the police.



“This issue should not be swept under the carpet. We demand that justice is served, and soon enough. The perpetrators should not escape.”



Speaking with Asaase Radio on Thursday, Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugri said the police will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book.



“We are investigating a criminal case…As I speak now we have picked four persons, two were remanded into police while the other two will be arraigned”, the police chief said.



So far the suspects have mentioned their accomplices, they did not mention any politician’s name and as I said the case is under investigation, however the law is taken its own cause”, he added.