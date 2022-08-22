4 govt appointees whose stay in office was extended after reaching retirement

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

By constitutional powers, the president of the Republic of Ghana is allowed to extend the employment of a public official who has attained retirement age for a period.



This discretionary power has often been exercised by the president whenever he deems a person fit for an office.



However, this has often attracted a certain level of attention and controversy, especially when there are public interests in certain positions.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some current office holders who are currently in service despite attaining the 60-year mandatory retirement age.



Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah



Professor Kenneth Attafuah was first appointed the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in acting capacity by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2017.







He was subsequently confirmed as head of the NIA and served in the position until reaching his retirement age in November 2019.



However, upon reaching retirement, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended his work with a two-year contract.



The contract, which expired in 2021, was extended for another two years by the president.



Anthony Boateng







The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Charge of Management Services Lawyer Anthony Boateng reached official retirement age on August 16, 2020.



However, President Akufo-Addo granted him a one-year contract extension to his employment.



The contract was extended again in August 2021 by another year.



Subsequently in a letter dated August 19, 2022, the president granted him another one-year extension to his employment contract.



The extension, according to a letter signed by the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, was at the request of the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.



Mr Anthony Boateng is now expected to retire from office in August 2023.



Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah







Reverend Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah took office from his predecessor, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, as the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in October 2019.



He was expected to go on mandatory retirement in October 2020 but has since been in office on a contract mandated by the president.



In a letter dated December 19, 2020, the Executive Secretary to the President confirmed his status as substantive head of the GRA, having been in office in an acting capacity all that time.



Col. Kwadwo Damoah (RTD)







Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (RTD) assumed post as Commissioner for the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority on May 30, 2019, following a shake-up.



His appointment was confirmed in May of 2020.



He is one of the number of government officials who are still in office on contract after going past their retirement age.





