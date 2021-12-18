4 deep reasons why 2-year presidential flagbearer decision will ‘kill’ the NPP – Stalwart reveals

Politics of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds first National Delegates Conference since 2020 polls



NPP Delegates Conference comes off in Kumasi



NPP members propose amendment of party constitution



A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has described as ridiculous, a decision by some party members to submit a proposal for a change in the timing for the selection of a presidential candidate.



As currently stated in the party’s constitution, a presidential candidate for the party is supposed to be elected by the party a year to the next general elections if the party is in power and 2 years to an election if the party is in opposition.



Per Article 12 of the NPP’s constitution, “The election of the Party’s Presidential Candidate shall be held not later than 24 months from the date of the national election,” but a proposal which is one of some others submitted to leadership is requesting that the period be changed to 2 years.



Expressing his thoughts on the subject, Arthur Kennedy in an epistle noted how dangerous the move was, for the future of the party.



These are the reasons as he outlined them:



Making the sitting president a lame-duck:



First, this contest coming so early will drain the focus and energy of the sitting President and make him a lame-duck almost immediately. And he would find it difficult to govern as power drains inevitably to his chosen successor.



Will divide and disorganize the NPP:



Second, even if the chosen successor agrees with the President, each time, the President makes a decision, he will be asked to endorse it – or decline to. And if he happens to disagree with the President, the NPP would look even more divided and disorganized. Indeed, as I write, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President Ruto are in a public disagreement that is tearing their party apart. Why would we aspire to that?



Disrespectful to Ghanaians:



Third, our eagerness to get on with the next election and thus seek the next mandate gives the unfortunate unintended impression that we are more interested in campaigning than governing. It is disrespectful of the Ghanaian electorate and the mandate they gave us.



Will encourage corruption



Besides long campaigns tend to be expensive and expensive campaigns make future governments beholden to funders and more likely to be corrupt.



The U.S-based Stalwart also noted that the assertion that the change in timing will help the new candidate to mend bridges and heal wounds of other aspirants before the election may have negative implications.



“A candidate who needs 2 years to heal internal party wounds would have a very difficult time building the national coalitions needed to govern. And most countries choose Presidential candidates a few months to elections,” he said.



In light of this, Arthur Kennedy recommended that the party rather works on rebuilding itself and fixing its flaws as he believes this will be more beneficial than getting a new candidate earlier than usual.



"We must divest ourselves of the fantasy that even with a poor record, a great candidate who is well packaged can win with enough time. Whether we like it or not, the successes and failures of the current President, HE, Nana Akufo-Addo will matter more than the fence-mending skills or time of choice of our next candidate," he wrote in a statement.